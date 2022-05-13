REBusinessOnline

GFI Realty Services Negotiates $19.9M Sale of Bronx Multifamily Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm GFI Realty Services has negotiated the $19.9 million sale of a 143-unit multifamily building located in the Westchester Village area of The Bronx. The six-story building at 2501 Tratman Ave. was originally constructed in 1928 and houses 39 studios, 54 one-bedroom apartments, 45 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom apartments. Zachary Fuchs and Matt Sparks of GFI represented the seller, the Sacchetti Family, in the transaction. Moshe Gelbstein and Joseph Landau, also of GFI Realty, represented the buyer, an undisclosed local investor.

