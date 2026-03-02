GFP Receives $191.5M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — GFP Real Estate has received $191.5 million in financing for the office-to-residential conversion of 40 Exchange Place, a historic 300,000-square-foot building in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District. Upon completion, the 20-story converted building will include 382 affordable and market-rate apartments, as well as ground-floor retail space. In addition to the loan, the project will be backed by federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits as well as a 35-year 457-m tax abatement, a New York City incentive designed to support office-to-residential conversions. Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Tim Polglase of Newmark arranged the financing through Derby Lane. A construction timeline was not announced.