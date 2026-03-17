Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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515-Madison-Avenue-Manhattan
As part of the transaction, GFP acquired the minority interest in the building owned by ATCO, bringing GFP’s ownership stake in the building to 100 percent.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

GFP Receives $86.5M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Local owner-operator GFP Real Estate has received an $86.5 million loan for the refinancing of 515 Madison Avenue, a 42-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. Originally constructed in 1932, the 350,000-square-foot structure is known locally as the DuMont Building, a name that references the building’s role in the first television broadcasts of Allen DuMont’s experimental station W2XWV in 1938. Today, the building is home to tenants such as Encore Physical Therapy, Longacre Asset Management and GFP Real Estate itself. Paul Talbot of Newmark arranged the 10-year, floating-rate loan, which retires a $120 million loan that was originated in 2012 and had a balance of $81 million, through Apple Bank.

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