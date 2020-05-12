REBusinessOnline

G&G Investments Buys 50,576 SF Industrial, Office Property in North Branford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

NORTH BRANFORD, CONN. — G&G Investments has acquired a 50,576-square-foot industrial and office asset in North Branford, an eastern suburb of New Haven, for $1.7 million. Located at 32 Commerce Drive, the property features 24,000 square feet of warehouse space, 10,000 square feet of office space and a 16,576-square-foot covered loading and parking area. Bill Clark of The Geenty Group represented G&G Investments LLC in the transaction. The seller, Frontier Communications, has leased back the building for six months as part of the terms of the sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business