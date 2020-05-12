G&G Investments Buys 50,576 SF Industrial, Office Property in North Branford, Connecticut

NORTH BRANFORD, CONN. — G&G Investments has acquired a 50,576-square-foot industrial and office asset in North Branford, an eastern suburb of New Haven, for $1.7 million. Located at 32 Commerce Drive, the property features 24,000 square feet of warehouse space, 10,000 square feet of office space and a 16,576-square-foot covered loading and parking area. Bill Clark of The Geenty Group represented G&G Investments LLC in the transaction. The seller, Frontier Communications, has leased back the building for six months as part of the terms of the sale.