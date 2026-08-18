Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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GGP Signs Leases with Four New Retail Tenants at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu

by Amy Works

HONOLULU — GGP has signed leases with four new tenants at Ala Moana Center, a 2.4 million-square-foot open-air center located in Honolulu. Kaikoa Gallery, NARA and POP MART are set to open this month. Kids City Adventure will join previously announced tenants BB Wellness and Molly Tea, which are all scheduled to open in October. Recently opened tenants at the center include Ali‘i Coffee Company, gorjana, Lume Harmony, MINISO and Studs. Crocs will also reopen at the center in September, and Tiffany & Co. will relocate temporarily while its permanent location undergoes renovation.

Originally opened in 1959, Ala Moana Center features more than 350 stores and restaurants and is anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Target.

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