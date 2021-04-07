REBusinessOnline

GHP Office Receives $4.5M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in White Plains, New York

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — GHP Office Realty, a division of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors, has received a $4.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 35,000-square-foot office building in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. A local bank provided the 15-year loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate for the first 10 years and a 30-year amortization schedule. GHP has owned the four-story building, which recently underwent a capital improvement program, since 1999.

