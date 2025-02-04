GI Alliance Management Signs 52,300 SF Office Lease in Southlake, Texas

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — GI Alliance Management LLC, a network of medical providers focused on gastroenterology, has signed a 52,300-square-foot office lease in Southlake, located northeast of Fort Worth. The space is located within Cedar Ridge Office Park, a two-building, 128,000-square-foot complex. John Dickenson, Paul Hernandez and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Jordan Wade, John Huff, Allie McCracken, Cece Conway and Larry Serota with Transwestern represented the tenant.