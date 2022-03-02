REBusinessOnline

GI Partners Acquires 164,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Burlington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

BURLINGTON, MASS. — GI Partners, an investment firm with four offices across the country, has acquired a 164,000-square-foot life sciences building in Burlington, a northern suburb of Boston. in GI Partners acquired the asset as part of a life sciences portfolio sale that included a 103,000-square-foot building in Boston’s Seaport District, as well as a 152,000-square-foot building near Raleigh, N.C. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add plan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  