GI Partners Acquires 164,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Burlington, Massachusetts

BURLINGTON, MASS. — GI Partners, an investment firm with four offices across the country, has acquired a 164,000-square-foot life sciences building in Burlington, a northern suburb of Boston. in GI Partners acquired the asset as part of a life sciences portfolio sale that included a 103,000-square-foot building in Boston’s Seaport District, as well as a 152,000-square-foot building near Raleigh, N.C. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add plan.