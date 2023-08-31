Thursday, August 31, 2023
825-Stewart-Dr-Sunnyvale-CA
Located at 825 Stewart Drive in Sunnyvale, Calif., the property features 75,350 square feet of R&D space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

GI Partners Sells 75,350 SF R&D Facility in Silicon Valley to BGO

by Amy Works

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — GI Partners has completed the sale of a mission-critical R&D facility at 825 Stewart Drive in Sunnyvale. BGO acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Most recently renovated in 2015, the two-story building features 75,350 square feet of R&D space and 242 surface parking spaces. An American multinational technology company, which has invested significant capital into the facility, fully occupies the building.  

Will Connors, Daniel Renz, Michael Manas, Cheri Pierce, Kendall Willet and Aisling Duffy of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

