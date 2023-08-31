GI Partners Sells 75,350 SF R&D Facility in Silicon Valley to BGO

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — GI Partners has completed the sale of a mission-critical R&D facility at 825 Stewart Drive in Sunnyvale. BGO acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Most recently renovated in 2015, the two-story building features 75,350 square feet of R&D space and 242 surface parking spaces. An American multinational technology company, which has invested significant capital into the facility, fully occupies the building.

Will Connors, Daniel Renz, Michael Manas, Cheri Pierce, Kendall Willet and Aisling Duffy of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.