GI Partners to Acquire 138,600 SF Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, VA. — GI Partners Real Estate has purchased a data center located at 43915 Devin Shafron Drive in Ashburn, a city in North Virginia known as “Data Center Alley.” According to LoopNet Inc., the facility spans 138,600 square feet. Starwood Capital Group and minority owner and property manager Digital Realty sold the facility to GI Partners for an undisclosed price. CBRE’s Data Center Capital Markets team represented the sellers in the transaction. Built in 2010, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to two undisclosed “creditworthy tenants.” The 98-acre property offers 9 megawatts (MW) of critical power and can be expanded in the future.