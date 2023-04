ELLICOTT CITY, MD. — Giant Food has partnered with Maryland-based Nalley Fresh to open a restaurant within the grocer’s Ellicott City store, roughly 13 miles outside Baltimore. Offering customizable salads, wraps and bowls and the ability to fulfill third-party delivery orders, the restaurant marks the 10th location for Nalley Fresh and the first in-store fast-casual restaurant for Giant Food, which currently operates 165 grocery stores.