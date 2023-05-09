Tuesday, May 9, 2023
The new facility in Manassas, Va., allows Giant Food to expand its delivery service to 140 zip codes across Northern Virginia and support 200 new jobs.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Giant Food Opens 82,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Manassas, Virginia

by John Nelson

MANASSAS, VA. — Regional grocer Giant Food has opened an 82,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center in Manassas. The new facility allows Giant to expand its delivery service to 140 zip codes across Northern Virginia and support 200 new jobs. Giant is offering free delivery for orders made Tuesday through Thursday and for a $3.95 charge on the weekends, according to Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce at Giant. The grocer will continue to operate its other existing fulfillment center in Hanover, Md. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., with approximately 20,000 associates.

