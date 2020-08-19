REBusinessOnline

Giant Food to Debut 53,000 SF Store in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

The new Giant Food location is 15 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C., and will house 180 employees.

FAIRFAX, VA. — Giant Food will debut a 53,000-square-foot grocery store in Fairfax. The store, situated at 9400 Fairfax Blvd., will open Friday. The new location is 15 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C., and will house 180 employees. The new Fairfax location will also support some of Giant’s services including Giant’s Pickup service, where shoppers place their grocery orders on GiantFood.com or through the Giant Food mobile app and in-store associates will hand-select, pack and deliver orders right to shoppers’ cars. The location will also be home to a full-service Starbucks with café seating, a beer/wine shop, full-service floral shop and a PNC bank.

