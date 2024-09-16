GIANT to Open 50,000 SF Grocery Store at Andorra Shopping Center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Grocery chain GIANT will open a 50,000-square-foot store at Andorra Shopping Center in Philadelphia. The center’s owner, Federal Realty Investment Trust, will develop the grocery space from the ground up beginning next year and also reposition 30,000 square feet of existing retail space. The two projects represent a combined investment of $25 million. Repositioning plans include the addition of landscaped plazas, outdoor dining and curbside pick-up spaces as well as expanded sidewalks.