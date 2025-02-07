Friday, February 7, 2025
Located in Gresham, Ore., Arts Plaza Apartments offers 97 apartments and 950 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Photo courtesy of CloudTen Residential)
Gibbins Kaplan Development, Capstone Partners Complete 97-Unit Arts Plaza Apartments in Gresham, Oregon

by Amy Works

GRESHAM, ORE. — Gibbin Kaplan Development and Capstone Partners have completed the construction of Arts Plaza Apartments, a four-story multifamily property at 492 NE Second St. in Gresham. The $26 million community offers 20 studios, 48 one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom floor plans, three three-bedroom units and five live/work units, all ranging from 442 square feet to 1,172 square feet.

The 82,000-square-foot property offers 950 square feet of ground-floor retail space, which is occupied by Autumn Coffee Roasting, as well as a rooftop terrace, fitness studio, resident courtyard, barbecue area and fire pit, and a 20-foot mural by Wesi Murals (Christian Téllez) and Portland, Ore.-based Wonderfolk.

The project team included Team Construction and MWA Architects. CloudTen Residential is handling leasing and management of the property.

