Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The restaurant group will open its 13th concept at 919 W. Fulton St., which is currently under construction.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRestaurantRetail

Gibsons Restaurant Group Signs 15,000 SF Retail Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Gibsons Restaurant Group (GRG) has signed a 15,000-square-foot, ground-floor retail lease at 919 W. Fulton St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Fulton Street Cos. is currently developing the 400,000-square-foot, 11-story office building. The lease marks the 13th location for GRG in the Chicago area. The tenant has yet to decide on the new restaurant concept. GRG operates Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Gibsons Italia, Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, LUXBAR and Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar. Alex Najem and Ross Babel negotiated the lease on behalf of Fulton Street on an internal basis. The property is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

You may also like

PREMIER Design + Build Group Completes 88,000 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.5M Sale of Chicago...

JLL Brokers Sale of 102,864 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping...

Flexpoint Ford Opens 30,000 SF Office at One...

Site Design Science: How Understanding Operations Draws Pharmaceutical...

Ferber Underway on 29-Acre Target-Anchored Retail Center in...

MPV Opens Chick-fil-A, Plans New Construction at Farmington...

LeCangs Signs 133,000 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest...

Lincoln Property Co. Arranges Five Leases at Church...