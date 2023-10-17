Gibsons Restaurant Group Signs 15,000 SF Retail Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Gibsons Restaurant Group (GRG) has signed a 15,000-square-foot, ground-floor retail lease at 919 W. Fulton St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Fulton Street Cos. is currently developing the 400,000-square-foot, 11-story office building. The lease marks the 13th location for GRG in the Chicago area. The tenant has yet to decide on the new restaurant concept. GRG operates Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Gibsons Italia, Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, LUXBAR and Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar. Alex Najem and Ross Babel negotiated the lease on behalf of Fulton Street on an internal basis. The property is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.