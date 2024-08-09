GID Acquires 111,400 SF Industrial Building in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Alternative investment management firm GID has acquired an 111,400-square-foot industrial building in the Southern New Jersey community of Pennsauken. The building at 8290 National Highway, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built on 4.4 acres in 1967, can accommodate one or two tenants and features a clear height of 20 feet, one drive-in door and 15 dock-high doors. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program to the building, which is currently vacant. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.