Friday, August 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

GID Acquires 111,400 SF Industrial Building in Pennsauken, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. —  Alternative investment management firm GID has acquired an 111,400-square-foot industrial building in the Southern New Jersey community of Pennsauken. The building at 8290 National Highway, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built on 4.4 acres in 1967, can accommodate one or two tenants and features a clear height of 20 feet, one drive-in door and 15 dock-high doors. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program to the building, which is currently vacant. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 189-Unit Apartment...

JLL Arranges $23.3M in Acquisition Financing for Central...

DCMA Signs 44,100 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Manhattan...

Provident Industrial Sells Two Buildings Totaling 576,365 SF...

CBRE Arranges $126.3M Sale of New Apartment Community...

Hanover Co. Breaks Ground on 361,000 SF Industrial...

DLC, Meadow Partners Purchase 378,205 SF Penn Mar...

Finmarc Sells Land in Northern Virginia to Data...