FAIRFAX, VA. — GID has acquired Arbors at Fair Lakes, a 282-unit apartment community located in Fairfax, roughly 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C. Amenities at the property, which will be rebranded as Windsor Fair Oaks, include a clubhouse, pool and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, tennis court, two outdoor grilling stations and a complimentary shuttle to the Vienna Metro station. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.