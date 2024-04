HOUSTON — Alternative investment management firm GID has acquired Beltway Northwest, a 299,000-square-foot industrial property in Houston. Built in 2007, the five-building development features 17- to 24-foot clear heights, 62 dock high doors and 18 drive-in doors. Beltway Northwest was fully leased to 17 tenants at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Transwestern has been appointed as the leasing agent.