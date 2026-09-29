GID Acquires 524-Unit Griffis North Creek Multifamily Community in Bothell, Washington

BOTHELL, WASH. — GID has purchased Griffis North Creek, a multifamily property in Bothell, from Griffis Residential for an undisclosed price. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1999, Griffis North Creek features 524 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with an average size of 835 square feet, spread across 23 three-story buildings. All units offer a private deck or patio, full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include wooded walking trails, pagodas, footbridges, a renovated central clubhouse and lounge, a heated swimming pool and spa, two playgrounds and a fenced-in dog park.