GID Acquires 62,496 SF Warehouse Near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — National investment firm GID has acquired a 62,496-square-foot warehouse located at 4201 Supply Court, about one mile west of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The rear-load facility features 28-foot clear heights, 10 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and three suites averaging 20,000 square feet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.