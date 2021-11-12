GID Breaks Ground on $2B High Street Development in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter

ATLANTA — GID Development Group, a real estate developer, owner and operator, has broken ground on the first phase of High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Phase I of High Street will deliver 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, approximately 600 apartments, 90,000 square feet of new office space, 222,000 square feet of existing office and an approximately 7,500-square-foot lawn.

Located at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, High Street will be situated close to the Dunwoody MARTA Station and surrounded by the largest office submarket in the Southeast, according to GID. Upon completion of all phases, High Street will encompass 672,000 square feet of Class A office space; a 400-key hotel; 400,000 square feet of shopping, dining, fitness and entertainment; and 3,000 residential units.

In September, Puttshack, a mini-golf bar and restaurant destination, was the first anchor tenant to be announced for the project, and will open as part of the first phase of High Street. The retailer will occupy a 26,000-square-foot space and feature four tech-driven, mini golf courses. Molly Morgan and Allie Spangler of JLL are leading leasing efforts for the retail portion of High Street.

In October of this year, Ed Coco and Matt Casey of JLL Capital Markets arranged a construction loan through Bank OZK on behalf of GID for the first phase of the project. The loan amount was not disclosed.

Other development partners on the project include Brasfield & Gorrie as the general contractor, Dwell Design Studio as the architect, Site Solutions as the landscape architect and Elkus Manfredi as the master plan architect.