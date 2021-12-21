GID Development Group Completes 590-Unit Sterling Apartments in Houston

GID’s multifamily affiliate, Windsor Communities, manages The Sterling, a 590-unit apartment community that rises seven stories above Regent Square Park.

HOUSTON — GID Development Group has completed The Sterling, a 590-unit apartment community that represents Phase II of the Regent Square mixed-use project near Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center, demonstration kitchen and a lounge. The midrise building also houses retail space and connects to multiple parks and open green spaces. Project partners included general contractor Arch-Con Corp. and design firms CBT and OJB Landscape Architecture. Rents start at approximately $1,400 per month for a studio unit.