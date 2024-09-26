Thursday, September 26, 2024
The 105,469-square-foot industrial property at 1330 30th St. in San Diego is fully occupied by three tenants.
GID Industrial Acquires 105,469 SF Trolley Industrial Center in San Diego for $27.2M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — GID Industrial Acquisition has purchased Trolley Industrial Center, a multi-tenant, light industrial property in the San Ysidro submarket of San Diego, for $27.2 million. Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Matthew Leupold and Ryan Demerest of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Washington Capital Management, in the deal.

Originally built in the mid-1980s, Trolley Industrial Center has since been renovated and now offers 105,469 square feet of industrial space that is fully leased to three tenants. The building features a variety of bay sizes, 24-foot clear heights and grade-level and dock-high doors. The property is situated on 5 acres at 1330 30th St.

