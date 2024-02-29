GID Signs Five Tenants to Join $2B High Street Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — GID Development Group has announced five more retail and restaurant concepts coming to High Street, the company’s $2 billion mixed-use development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket.

The five newly announced tenants, totaling more than 31,000 square feet, include:

— Jaguar Bolera: an “eatertainment” destination encompassing 21,500 square feet of food, beverage and entertainment space that will offer activities such as duckpin bowling, foosball, darts, board games and karaoke in private rooms;

— South African restaurant concept Nando’s PERi-PERi, which will occupy a 3,300-square-foot flagship location with an 85-seat interior featuring South African art, lighting and furniture, as well as a patio for an additional 96 guests;

— Velvet Taco’s second Atlanta location totaling 2,300 square feet;

— Allen Edmonds, a high-end menswear retailer that is relocating its Park Place location to 1,800 square feet and will offer a custom shoe design studio; and

— Skin Spirit, a med-spa concept that is opening its first location in Atlanta at High Street. Previously announced tenants include Puttshack, The Hampton Social, Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and Sugar Coat.

GID has secured over 80,000 square feet at High Street’s 150,000-square-foot retail footprint in Phase I, with additional new retailers and restaurants in the works. Molly Morgan of JLL’s 10twelve group is overseeing the retail leasing at High Street. Other elements of High Street’s first phase include more than 200,000 square feet of existing office space, 90,000 square feet of new offices and nearly 600 apartments.