GID Signs Four New Retailers to Join $2B High Street Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

High Street is a $2 billion mixed-use, transit-oriented development coming to Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket.

ATLANTA — GID Development has signed four new tenants to join High Street, a $2 billion mixed-use, transit-oriented development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Phase I of the development, which will span 10 city blocks near the Dunwoody MARTA station, is set to come on line in 2024. The new tenants joining High Street include three food-and-beverage concepts — Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish and Ben & Jerry’s — as well as boutique beauty salon Sugarcoat. Previously committed tenants at High Street include Puttshack and Hampton Social. In addition to 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, the development will feature 90,000 square feet of new loft offices, 600 apartments and a signature park.