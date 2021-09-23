GID Signs Puttshack to 26,000 SF Lease at High Street Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Puttshack, a mini golf and entertainment provider, has signed a second lease in Atlanta at High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use property in Perimeter Center Parkway on the northside of Atlanta. National real estate developer, owner and operator GID Development Group is developing High Street and inked the lease with Puttshack.

Puttshack is the first anchor tenant to be announced for High Street. The mini golf retailer will have more than 26,000 square feet of space and will feature four custom-made, tech-driven mini golf courses. The property will also feature ‘Trackaball’ technology, which includes automated scoring, bonus points opportunities and interactive games at each hole. The entertainment venue will also have a dining menu and full cocktail bar.

The first phase of the project will break ground this year and is slated to open by 2023. The project will include 150,000 square feet of entertainment-driven retail and restaurants, approximately 600 rental apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft offices and 222,000 square feet of existing office space.

Located at 211 Perimeter Center Parkway, High Street is situated at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. The project is also located close to the Dunwoody MARTA Station, GA-400 and Interstate 285.

The other Puttshack to open in Atlanta was at The Interlock, which opened in April 2021. Puttshack plans to open a location in Oak Brook, Ill., in fall 2021, followed by Miami, Boston, Houston and Scottsdale in 2022, as well as a Nashville location in 2023.

Molly Morgan and Allie Spangler with JLL’s boutique agency leasing team, 10Twelve, are leading the retail leasing for High Street.