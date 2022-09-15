GID to Bring Hampton Social Restaurant to $2B High Street Project in Atlanta

Hampton Social will span 10,455 square feet across two levels at the first phase of High Street in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — GID, the developer of the $2 billion High Street mixed-use project in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter district, has executed a lease with Parker Hospitality to bring a Hampton Social restaurant to the development. The coastal-inspired restaurant chain is part of the first phase of the 36-acre project and is set to open in 2024. Hampton Social will span 10,455 square feet across two levels and serve cocktails, its famed “rosé all day” menu and seasonal seafood food for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The Hampton Social has locations throughout the United States including Illinois, Florida and Tennessee, and High Street will be its first location in Georgia.

Led by GID, High Street’s first phase is under construction and encompasses approximately 150,000 square feet of entertainment-driven retail and restaurant space, a central events plaza, 600 luxury apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft offices and 222,000 square feet of existing office space. Earlier this year, GID announced Puttshack as an entertainment anchor for High Street’s first phase. Molly Morgan is leading the retail leasing assignment for High Street, along with Allie Spangler and 10Twelve, JLL’s boutique agency leasing team.