Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
All nine buildings that comprise Phase I of High Street have reached their maximum height.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseSoutheast

GID Tops Out Phase I of $2B High Street Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — GID Development has topped out Phase I of High Street, a $2 billion mixed-use development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The developer, along with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, held a topping out ceremony as all nine buildings that comprise Phase I have reached their maximum height. The project’s first phase, which is expected to deliver next year, will feature 150,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues; 90,000 square feet of new loft offices; 598 apartments; and multiple community gathering spaces, including a signature park. High Street is designed around an internal street grid that will create connectivity with the Dunwoody MARTA station. Announced tenants at Phase I include Puttshack, The Hampton Social, Agave Bandido and Cuddlefish. GID and JLL’s 10twelve division expect to announce more brands joining High Street soon.

You may also like

Pinnacle Obtains $72.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Core5 Signs Third-Party Logistics Firm to 957,400 SF...

Red Oak Provides $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

SRS Brokers $4.3M Sale of New Retail Strip...

Entos Design Begins Renovation of 178,970 SF Office...

George Oliver to Redevelop, Rebrand Biltmore Commerce Center...

McShane, Ashlaur Break Ground on 96-Unit Mixed-Income Development...

BOLD Charter to Open 81,590 SF School in...

Paramount Assets Opens 70-Unit Apartment Complex in Plainfield,...