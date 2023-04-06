GID Tops Out Phase I of $2B High Street Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — GID Development has topped out Phase I of High Street, a $2 billion mixed-use development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The developer, along with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, held a topping out ceremony as all nine buildings that comprise Phase I have reached their maximum height. The project’s first phase, which is expected to deliver next year, will feature 150,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues; 90,000 square feet of new loft offices; 598 apartments; and multiple community gathering spaces, including a signature park. High Street is designed around an internal street grid that will create connectivity with the Dunwoody MARTA station. Announced tenants at Phase I include Puttshack, The Hampton Social, Agave Bandido and Cuddlefish. GID and JLL’s 10twelve division expect to announce more brands joining High Street soon.