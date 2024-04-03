GID Welcomes First Multifamily Residents at $2B High Street Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — GID has welcomed the first residents at Windsor Brompton and Windsor Avery, two apartment communities underway within the $2 billion High Street mixed-use development in Atlanta. Located in the city’s Central Perimeter submarket, the two apartment communities total 598 units.

Windsor Communities, GID’s property management division, operates both properties. More than 100 leases have been signed at the communities prior to delivery. Apartments at Windsor Brompton and Windsor Avery come in 16 different floor plans comprising studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations. Monthly rental rates start at $1,538, according to the property website.

Amenities include a fitness and yoga studio, pool and sundeck, catering kitchen and private dining room, coworking spaces, an outdoor dog run and dog wash, outdoor gaming lawn, bike lounge and a bike repair station. Residents will also have direct access to High Street’s lineup of shops and restaurants, which will include Puttshack, Jaguar Bolera, Nando’s PERi-PERi, Velvet Taco, Allen Edmonds, Skin Spirit, The Hampton Social, Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s and Sugar Coat.