Gilbane Begins Development of 485-Bed Student Housing Community Near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Gilbane Development Co. has broken ground on Pique, a 485-bed student housing project located at 2587 Telegraph Ave. near the University of California (UC) Berkeley campus.

The eight-story community will offer 52 units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities will include an indoor and outdoor fitness center and yoga studio, outdoor study space, a cabana area, two rooftop decks, a coworking lounge, smart food lockers, private study pods and 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The project will begin leasing in fall 2025 with occupancy scheduled for summer 2026. The development site was formerly occupied by retailer Buffalo Exchange.

“We are focused on making every inch count with efficiency, privacy and functionality at the core of the design, driving innovation that caters to the needs of Berkeley students at an affordable price point,” says Christian Cerria, development director with Gilbane.