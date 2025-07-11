Gilbane Breaks Ground on 655-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Gilbane Development has broken ground on MXWL, a 655-bed student housing development near the University of Kentucky campus. Located at 201 E. Maxwell St. in Lexington, the property will offer 277 fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, game-day courtyards, fire pits, grilling stations, outdoor lounges, coworking spaces and a fitness center with a sauna. The property will also offer a 140-space underground parking garage, as well as covered bike storage. Construction began in June, while completion is scheduled for fall 2027. Humphreys & Partners Architects designed MXWL.