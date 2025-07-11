Friday, July 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
MXWL
MXWL will offer 655 beds at 201 E. Maxwell St. near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. (Rendering courtesy of Humphreys & Partners Architects)
DevelopmentKentuckySoutheastStudent Housing

Gilbane Breaks Ground on 655-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Kentucky

by Abby Cox

LEXINGTON, KY. — Gilbane Development has broken ground on MXWL, a 655-bed student housing development near the University of Kentucky campus. Located at 201 E. Maxwell St. in Lexington, the property will offer 277 fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, game-day courtyards, fire pits, grilling stations, outdoor lounges, coworking spaces and a fitness center with a sauna. The property will also offer a 140-space underground parking garage, as well as covered bike storage. Construction began in June, while completion is scheduled for fall 2027. Humphreys & Partners Architects designed MXWL.

You may also like

JBG Smith Launches Leasing at 355-Unit Valen Multifamily...

CPC Arranges $26.7M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.4M Sale of Ocean...

L&L Holding, Oak Row Equities Secure 75,000 SF...

Midland ISD Begins Renovation of Two High School...

Lument Provides $33.6M Agency Construction Loan for Dallas...

Procaccianti Cos. to Develop 91-Room Hotel in Newport,...

Turnbridge Equities Begins $12M Repositioning of Northern New...

Codina Partners Breaks Ground on South Florida Multifamily...