Gilbane Building Co. Begins Construction on Multiple Projects at Salem State University in Massachusetts

SALEM, MASS. — Gilbane Building Co. has begun construction on multiple projects at Salem State University (SSU), located north of Boston, that are part of a “campus unification and modernization” initiative known as SSU Bold. The projects incorporate renovations to the existing Horace Mann building, which has been vacant since 2018, and the expansion of Meier Hall to bring new lab spaces to programs housed in the building. Once completed in fall 2027, the university will relocate its South Campus-housed programs to North Campus, unifying its footprint and allowing the planned sale of South Campus to move forward. The new facilities will house nursing, occupational therapy, biology, chemistry and geological sciences programs, as well as various student hubs and flexible classrooms.