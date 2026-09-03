Thursday, September 3, 2026
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Pique-Berkeley-CA
The 484-bed Pique is located at 2587 Telegraph Ave. near the University of California, Berkeley campus.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Gilbane, CBRE IM Complete 484-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of California, Berkeley

by Amy Works

BERKELEY, CALIF. — A partnership between Gilbane Development and CBRE Investment Management (IM) has completed Pique, a 484-bed student housing development located at 2587 Telegraph Ave. near the University of California, Berkeley campus. Construction of the property commenced in October 2025.

The eight-story community offers 53 units in four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include an indoor/outdoor yoga and fitness center, outdoor study terraces, two rooftop decks, a community terrace, coworking lounge and smart food lockers and private study pods on each floor. The property also features 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space.  

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