Gilbane, CBRE IM Complete 484-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of California, Berkeley

BERKELEY, CALIF. — A partnership between Gilbane Development and CBRE Investment Management (IM) has completed Pique, a 484-bed student housing development located at 2587 Telegraph Ave. near the University of California, Berkeley campus. Construction of the property commenced in October 2025.

The eight-story community offers 53 units in four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include an indoor/outdoor yoga and fitness center, outdoor study terraces, two rooftop decks, a community terrace, coworking lounge and smart food lockers and private study pods on each floor. The property also features 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space.