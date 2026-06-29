Monday, June 29, 2026
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Zaya will serve students attending the University of Florida in Gainesville. (Rendering courtesy of Uforis)
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Gilbane, CBRE Investment Begin Leasing 703-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Florida

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Gilbane Development and CBRE Investment Management have begun leasing Zaya, a 703-bed student housing project located at 3600 S.W. 20th Ave. in Gainesville. The property, which broke ground last year, is situated less than one mile from the University of Florida campus and Butler Center, a retail destination featuring three power retail centers: Butler Plaza, Butler North and Butler Town Center.

Scheduled for completion in fall 2027, Zaya will offer 352 units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities are set to include three courtyards, study rooms on each floor, a coworking lounge, rooftop resort-style pool, pickleball court, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio and an indoor sauna.

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