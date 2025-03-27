Gilbane, CBRE Investment Break Ground on 702-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — A joint venture between Gilbane Development Co. and CBRE Investment Management has broken ground on Zaya, a 702-bed student housing development located near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. The community will offer 352 units with bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities will include a rooftop deck with a pickleball court, pool, clubhouse and fitness center; study rooms on each floor; a coworking lounge; leasing lobby with a coffee bar; and three courtyards with lawn games, outdoor cooking space and lounges. Site work has commenced for the development with completion scheduled for summer 2027.