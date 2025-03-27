Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Zaya in Gainesville, Fla., is scheduled to open by summer 2027.
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Gilbane, CBRE Investment Break Ground on 702-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Florida

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — A joint venture between Gilbane Development Co. and CBRE Investment Management has broken ground on Zaya, a 702-bed student housing development located near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. The community will offer 352 units with bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities will include a rooftop deck with a pickleball court, pool, clubhouse and fitness center; study rooms on each floor; a coworking lounge; leasing lobby with a coffee bar; and three courtyards with lawn games, outdoor cooking space and lounges. Site work has commenced for the development with completion scheduled for summer 2027.

You may also like

AST Completes 229,000 SF Healthcare Project in New...

JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Office Complex in...

Logistics Property Co. Signs Three Industrial Leases Totaling...

BEB Lending Provides $10.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center...

First National Realty Partners Adds Burlington, Two Restaurants...

Clearwater Underway on Development of 100-Unit Senior Living...

Mountainside Fitness Buys Land for Fitness Club Development...

SurePoint to Develop 761-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Missouri...

Cortland, Pamera Purchase and Rebrand 417-Unit Peace Apartments...