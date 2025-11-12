Gilbane, CBRE Underway on 763-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — Construction is underway on VIBE, a 763-bed student housing project by Gilbane Development and CBRE Investment Management located at 3765 Quadrangle Blvd. near the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando. The partnership recently opened a temporary leasing office for the community at 12226 Corporate Blvd.

The development is scheduled for completion in fall 2026. VIBE will offer 275 fully furnished units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Each floor will offer private rooms for individual study, remote classes or quiet reflection.

Additional shared amenities are set to include two courtyards; a resort-style pool with cabanas and a sun deck; clubhouse with a communal fire pit; outdoor kitchen with grills; pickleball courts; a 24-hour fitness center; sauna; coworking lounge; and a coffee bar. The community will also offer 712 parking spaces, as well as secured bicycle storage.