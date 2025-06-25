Wednesday, June 25, 2025
CivicDevelopmentMassachusettsNortheast

Gilbane Completes 110,000 SF Academic Project in Groton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

GROTON, MASS. — Gilbane Building Co. has completed the Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton, located northwest of Boston. The 110,000-square-foot academic facility serves 645 students in grades kindergarten through fourth and features a dedicated project area that offers opportunities for breakout spaces and a zone for non-classroom-based activities. In addition, the school features a media center, STEM lab with an outdoor patio, spaces for music and art and a theater area, as well as advanced security and energy-efficient utility systems.

