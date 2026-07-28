Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Gilbane-Developement-University-of-Oklahoma
According to Gilbane, the University of Oklahoma has recorded record-setting enrollment growth in the past two years, increasing by 6 percent in 2024 and 10.1 percent in 2025, adding a total of 2,472 new students. In addition, the university's existing stock of purpose-built student has remained largely unchanged since 2017, and off-campus properties are averaging 96 percent occupancy.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Gilbane Development Breaks Ground on 756-Bed Student Housing Project in Norman, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

NORMAN, OKLA. — Gilbane Development has broken ground on a 756-bed student housing project in Norman, home of the University of Oklahoma. The 33-acre site is located less than a mile from the university’s campus, and the community will feature 298 units in addition to a landscaped open-space amenity area and onsite parking. Gilbane is developing the project in partnership with California-based Coleraine Capital Group. Santander Bank and Fifth Third Bank are financing construction, which is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2028 semester.

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