Gilbane Development Breaks Ground on 756-Bed Student Housing Project in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLA. — Gilbane Development has broken ground on a 756-bed student housing project in Norman, home of the University of Oklahoma. The 33-acre site is located less than a mile from the university’s campus, and the community will feature 298 units in addition to a landscaped open-space amenity area and onsite parking. Gilbane is developing the project in partnership with California-based Coleraine Capital Group. Santander Bank and Fifth Third Bank are financing construction, which is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2028 semester.