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3601 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington’s Virginia Square neighborhood will be converted from a six-story, 121,200-square-foot vacant office building into a 94-unit multifamily community.
DevelopmentMultifamilyOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Gilbane Development Breaks Ground on Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Arlington, Virginia

by Abby Cox

ARLINGTON, VA. — Gilbane Development has begun the conversion of a six-story, 121,200-square-foot vacant office building at 3601 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington’s Virginia Square neighborhood. Dubbed Renley, the redevelopment will deliver 94 multifamily units in one- through three-bedroom configurations. Situated adjacent to the Virginia Square-GMU Metro station, Renley is one of the first projects to leverage Arlington County’s updated adaptive reuse policy, which was adopted in November 2024. The policy was designed to streamline office-to-residential conversions and create incentives for developers to bring underutilized office buildings “back to life.” Renley is targeted for completion in April 2027. Gilbane Development originally acquired the property in March 2025.  

The redevelopment plan will preserve the building’s exterior, while updating the entire interior. Resident amenities will include a wellness center, coworking spaces, lounges, gathering areas and tenant storage on every floor. Renley will also offer 5,637 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 207 parking spaces located in an underground garage.

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