Monday, April 7, 2025
Gilbane Development, Amazon’s housing equity fund, local leaders, partners and members of the community gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of Sovren, a 293-unit multifamily community located in Hyattsville, Md. (Photo courtesy of Josh Bustos Photography)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Gilbane Development Opens 293-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Community in Hyattsville, Maryland

by John Nelson

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Gilbane Development has cut the ribbon on Sovren, a five-story, 293-unit multifamily community in Hyattsville. Amazon’s housing equity fund contributed debt to fund the development. Located within the larger mixed-use development of The Riverfront at West Hyattsville, Sovren has direct access to the West Hyattsville Metro station and the Northwest Branch Anacostia River trail system.

Sovren includes 147 units reserved for residents earning 80 percent or less of the area median income, as well as 2,500 square feet of retail space and an art-wrapped, 298-space parking garage.

The community offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 429 square feet to 1,417 square feet in size. Amenities at the property include a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, fitness center with a dedicated yoga space, coworking areas, dog park, pet-washing facilities, outdoor grilling areas, fire pits and an entertainment lounge with a billiards table. Monthly rental rates for Sovren begin at $1,860, according to Apartments.com.

