Gilbane, Palm Beach Atlantic University to Break Ground on $240M Residence Hall Project

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — A public-private partnership between Gilbane and Palm Beach Atlantic University is set to break ground on a $240 million residence hall project on the university’s campus in downtown West Palm Beach. The 25-story tower will span 319,000 square feet and offer 990 beds across 275 units upon completion, which is scheduled for August 2027.

The development will also feature a 28,000-square-foot dining hall, 14,000-square-foot fitness center, 704-space parking garage and a student recreation center. Shared amenities will include a game lounge, study areas and wellness and social lounges. The community will also offer 230 bike and e-bike stalls.

Gilbane will lead design, construction and financing for the project. The development team includes Cube 3, Urban Design Studio, Shutts & Bowen and Kimley-Horn. The project has been approved by the Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners and will be funded through bonds issued by Palm Beach County. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.