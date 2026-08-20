Gilbane, Purdue Fort Wayne Open 600-Bed Student Housing Development in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Gilbane and Purdue University Ford Wayne (PFW) have opened Trace, a 600-bed student housing complex on PFW’s North Campus made possible through a public-private partnership. PFW is continuing its transition from a commuter campus by offering a more traditional residential community, addressing the need for more student housing, which has been at full capacity for seven consecutive fall semesters.

Located near Ginsberg Hall, the four-story, 213,000-square-foot development includes 176 units spanning studio to four-bedroom accommodations. Nearly half of the beds are reserved for university-contracted students while the remaining will be available for other students, including those enrolled at other colleges and universities, who will lease the complex directly.

Amenities at the property include a convenience store, fitness center, gaming room, study space, lounges, a reception area, leasing office and multipurpose spaces. Outdoor amenities include a hammock farm, sand volleyball court, basketball court, grilling areas, fire pits and green space.

Gilbane served as developer and construction manager, AVB was the design-builder and Progressive AE was the architect. The complex will be owned by Strategic Facility Partners and operated by Inwood Management.