Gilbane, Rocky Mountain Cos. to Begin $162.8M Redevelopment at University of Idaho

MOSCOW, IDAHO — A public-private partnership between the University of Idaho, Gilbane Development Co. and Rocky Mountain Cos. is set to begin a $162.8 million renovation and expansion of the university’s campus in Moscow. The project will include the renovation and redevelopment of the university’s South Hill and Elmwood Apartments, the Wallace Residence Center and the Theophilus Residence Building.

“We continue to see enrollment growth as we prove again and again the University of Idaho’s value,” says Scott Green, university president. “Our on-campus housing is an important piece of that value, and our students need and deserve modern living and learning facilities.”

The development team for the project includes Lydig, Integrus and Design Collective. A timeline for the project was not announced.