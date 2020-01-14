Gilbane Smith to Serve as Contractor for Wisconsin Center Expansion

Wisconsin Center opened in 1998.

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Center District has selected Gilbane Building Co. and CD Smith (Gilbane Smith) to serve as construction manager for the expansion of the Wisconsin Center convention hall. Gilbane Smith and the architecture team of tvsdesign and EUA will immediately begin working together to formulate the design and determine a cost estimate for the project. However, the Milwaukee Business Journal estimates project costs at $300 million. Renderings are expected early in the second quarter. The Wisconsin Center District Board is expected to vote on a financing package for the project at a meeting on Thursday, April 2. The district owner’s representative is CAA/ICON. Wisconsin Center District is a government body created in 1994 to fund, build and operate the Wisconsin Center.