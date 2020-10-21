Gilbane Starts Construction of 978-Bed Student Housing Complex Near University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Gilbane Development Co. has started construction on Tempo, a 978-bed student housing complex near the University of Maryland in College Park. The community will comprise 296 units with studio to five-bedroom floor plans. Units will be fully furnished and will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washers and dryers, walk-in closets and flat-screen TVs. Communal amenities will include study lounges, a fire pit, clubhouse, pool, sundeck, fitness center, multisport simulator and a computer lab. The two-acre site will be situated at 8430 Baltimore Ave., less than one mile from campus. Providence, R.I.-based Gilbane Development expects to deliver the asset in August 2022. Gilbane Development is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Gilbane Inc., a private holding company.