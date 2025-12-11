Thursday, December 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Gilbane to Develop 266-Unit Affordable Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Gilbane Development will build a 266-unit affordable housing project in The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed on the site of a former parking lot, 860 Concourse Village East will be a two-building project with 148 studios, 60 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom residences and 11 three-bedroom apartments. Information on rent restrictions was not disclosed. Amenities will include a fitness center, laundry and package rooms, recreational lounge, an outdoor courtyard and a social services suite with offices and a conference room. The project will also feature a 7,818-square-foot commercial space that will be occupied by the Institute for Community Living. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and to be complete sometime in 2027.

You may also like

HarborPoint Residential Buys Apartment Complex in Metuchen, New...

Law Firm Signs 18,820 SF Office Lease at...

Ha Kibbutz to Open 17,610 SF Coworking Space...

Diversified Partners to Develop 120,000 SF Retail Project...

Crescent Communities to Develop 303-Unit Apartment Community at...

JLL Arranges Sale of 192-Unit Aster Apartments in...

LogiPropCo to Build 171,600 SF Industrial Development Near...

InterFace Panel: AI Has Infiltrated Multifamily Management Without...

Unbridled Living Acquires 273-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...