NEW YORK CITY — Gilbane Development will build a 266-unit affordable housing project in The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed on the site of a former parking lot, 860 Concourse Village East will be a two-building project with 148 studios, 60 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom residences and 11 three-bedroom apartments. Information on rent restrictions was not disclosed. Amenities will include a fitness center, laundry and package rooms, recreational lounge, an outdoor courtyard and a social services suite with offices and a conference room. The project will also feature a 7,818-square-foot commercial space that will be occupied by the Institute for Community Living. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and to be complete sometime in 2027.
Gilbane to Develop 266-Unit Affordable Housing Project in The Bronx
