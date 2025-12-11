Gilbane to Develop 266-Unit Affordable Housing Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Gilbane Development will build a 266-unit affordable housing project in The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed on the site of a former parking lot, 860 Concourse Village East will be a two-building project with 148 studios, 60 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom residences and 11 three-bedroom apartments. Information on rent restrictions was not disclosed. Amenities will include a fitness center, laundry and package rooms, recreational lounge, an outdoor courtyard and a social services suite with offices and a conference room. The project will also feature a 7,818-square-foot commercial space that will be occupied by the Institute for Community Living. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and to be complete sometime in 2027.