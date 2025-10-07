Gilbane Underway on 484-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of California, Berkeley

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Construction is underway on Pique, a 484-bed student housing project by Gilbane Development located at 2587 Telegraph Ave. near the University of California, Berkeley campus. The developer recently opened a leasing office for the community at 2430 Bancroft Way. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2026. Pique will offer units in four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include an indoor-outdoor yoga and fitness center with an outdoor sauna; outdoor study spaces; two rooftop decks separated by an indoor-outdoor club room; community terrace space; a ground floor coworking lounge; smart food lockers; and private study rooms on each floor. The community will also feature 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space.