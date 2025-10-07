Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pique-Apts-Berkeley-CA
Pique will offer shared amenities including an active lobby (pictured above) near the University of California, Berkeley campus. (Rendering courtesy of Architect Media)
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Gilbane Underway on 484-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of California, Berkeley

by Amy Works

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Construction is underway on Pique, a 484-bed student housing project by Gilbane Development located at 2587 Telegraph Ave. near the University of California, Berkeley campus. The developer recently opened a leasing office for the community at 2430 Bancroft Way. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2026. Pique will offer units in four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include an indoor-outdoor yoga and fitness center with an outdoor sauna; outdoor study spaces; two rooftop decks separated by an indoor-outdoor club room; community terrace space; a ground floor coworking lounge; smart food lockers; and private study rooms on each floor. The community will also feature 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space. 

You may also like

29 Street Capital Acquires 148-Unit Apartment Building in...

KeyBank Provides $25.9M Loan for Affordable Housing Development...

Zett Group Arranges $18.5M Sale of Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.6M Sale of James...

Lupe Completes 110-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

Multifamily at a Crossroads: Why Now May Be...

Partnership Delivers 40-Story Apartment Tower Near Downtown Houston

Dallas Housing Authority Secures $69M Bond Reservation to...

NewcrestImage Completes Renovation of 175-Room Elmore Hotel in...