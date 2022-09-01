REBusinessOnline

Gillespie Group to Redevelop Former Sears Property in Lansing, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Plans call for the property to be redeveloped into a retail destination named ROECO.

LANSING, MICH. — Gillespie Group has unveiled plans to redevelop a former Sears Roebuck location at 3131 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. The property is being marketed as ROECO, a retail and entertainment destination. Specific redevelopment plans have yet to be finalized. The name ROECO is a nod to Sears Roebuck, which occupied the property for 66 years. Most recently, Sparrow Health System utilized the site for COVID testing. Gillespie Group is working with CBRE to secure retailers, restaurants and entertainment concepts for the redevelopment project. The timeline and final product mix are subject to change.

