Gillett Commercial Nears Completion of 71,920 SF Spec Industrial Flex Project in Metro Dallas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Gillett Commercial, a developer with offices in Texas and California, is nearing completion of a 71,920-square-foot industrial flex project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Allen Exchange consists of three buildings that were developed on a speculative basis, the largest of which spans 50,864 square feet, sits on 3.6 acres and includes office and showroom space. The other two buildings total 10,500 square feet. Raymond Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an April delivery. Citadel Partners is marketing the development for sale and/or lease.