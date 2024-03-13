Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Gillett Commercial Nears Completion of 71,920 SF Spec Industrial Flex Project in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Gillett Commercial, a developer with offices in Texas and California, is nearing completion of a 71,920-square-foot industrial flex project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Allen Exchange consists of three buildings that were developed on a speculative basis, the largest of which spans 50,864 square feet, sits on 3.6 acres and includes office and showroom space. The other two buildings total 10,500 square feet. Raymond Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an April delivery. Citadel Partners is marketing the development for sale and/or lease.

You may also like

KDC Tops Out 850,000 SF Office Campus for...

Newmark Arranges Construction Debt for 173,680 SF Industrial...

Avensis Energy Signs 18,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 16,000 Industrial Building...

Partnership Delivers 168,000 SF Life Sciences, Manufacturing Project...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 126-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF ‘Outdoor...

Flaherty & Collins Properties to Break Ground on...

Douglas Capital Partners Acquires 385,000 SF Office, Industrial...